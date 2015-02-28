Defense Minister of Azerbaijan helds meeting in a military unit in front line

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ / Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov visited the military units located in the front line area, and hold meeting of commanders of the armed forces.

Report was told in the Ministry of Defense, the meeting was attended by the commanders and chiefs of staff of units and formations.

State of the combat readiness of the armed forces, defense systems, the problem of their comprehensive support, as well as a number of other issues were discussed at the meeting headed by the Minister.

The minister gave appropriate instructions to further enhance the combat capabilities.