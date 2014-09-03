 Top
    ​Defense Minister of Armenia accepted the personal representative of the current chairman of OSCE

    The state on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops was discussed at a meeting

    Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister of Armenia Seyran Oganyan accepted the personal representative of the current chairman of OSCE Andrzej Kasprshik. Report informs citing the Armenian mass media, it was stated in the message of the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

    The state on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, and the issues concerning strengthening of mutual trust were discussed at a meeting.

