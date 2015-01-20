Defense Minister: Azerbaijan is always ready to prevent any attack of the enemy

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense issued a statement on the news spread in Armenian media, Report informs. The ministry stated that Armenian media spreads misinformation on the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces with losses in order to justify their non-combat losses for the next time, to aggravate the situation and blame Azerbaijan.

Ministry of Defense noted that Azerbaijani Armed Forces control the operating conditions along the frontline and are always ready to prevent any attack of the enemy.