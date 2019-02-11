Defense Minister: Armenians continue breaking truce

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.