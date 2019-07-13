Defence Ministry: Comparatively quiet situation was observed on the line of contact

A comparatively quiet situation was observed on the line of contact of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops throughout the day. Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan the cease-fire regime was violated by rare single shots in some areas of the front.
