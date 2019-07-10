Defence Ministry: Cease-fire regime violated by rare single shots

A comparatively quiet situation was observed on the line of contact of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops throughout the day. The cease-fire regime was violated by rare single shots in some areas of the front. Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Defence Ministry: Cease-fire regime violated by rare single shotsDefence Ministry: Cease-fire regime violated by rare single shots Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
https://report.az/storage/news/61478aed2ce4837bf784c0c7a024f55a/466a694a-230e-414d-bb9d-3d9d4f99dacf_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- SBS: Enemy snipers open fire on medical assistance vehicle - PHOTO 29 July, 2019 / 15:25
- Positions of Azerbaijani Army subjected to fire by large-caliber machine guns, sniper rifles 29 July, 2019 / 09:41
- SBS: Armenian snipers fired at Azerbaijani military truck 27 July, 2019 / 14:25
- Armenia again violates ceasefire regime 27 July, 2019 / 09:36
- MFA: Armenia's allegations nothing other than hipocrisy and misleading of international community 26 July, 2019 / 15:02
- Armenians violate ceasefire 19 times throughout the day 26 July, 2019 / 09:35
- OSCE holds monitoring on the Line of Contact 25 July, 2019 / 13:35
- Armenia violates ceasefire 16 times throughout the day 25 July, 2019 / 13:33
- Zakir Hasanov checks level of combat readiness of units on contact line 25 July, 2019 / 10:02
- Baku: Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh can be involved in negotiation process 25 July, 2019 / 09:13
News DepartmentNews Author