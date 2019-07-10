Defence Ministry: Cease-fire regime violated by rare single shots

10 July, 2019 09:34

A comparatively quiet situation was observed on the line of contact of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops throughout the day. The cease-fire regime was violated by rare single shots in some areas of the front. Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.