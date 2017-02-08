MoD: Azerbaijani Armed Forces military units prevented another sabotage attack of Armenia

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 7, starting at 16:55, Armenian armed units subjected to fire the positions of Azerbaijani troops located on the forward defense line in various directions of the front, using large-caliber guns, mortars and guns.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

“As a result of urgent measures, various engineering constructions and firing points of the enemy were destroyed by retaliation fire of our military units.

Ministry of Defence does not exclude that the aim of Armenian armed forces on firing the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces from large-caliber weapons, was to distract attention from their attempts to carry out sabotage in the opposite direction of the front in Nagorno-Karabakh. However, as a result of the attentive actions of our military units, the enemy’s activity was detected in advance. The enemy suffered losses and was forced to retreat.”

Azerbaijani Armed Forces have not suffered any losses and currently have full control over the operational situation on frontline.