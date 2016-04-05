Davutoğlu: 'The whole world should know, Turkey and Azerbaijan will stand together till the end'

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said on Tuesday that Ankara stands by Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia.

Speaking to party members during the Justice and Development (AK) Party group meeting at the Parliament, Davutoğlu offered his condolences to Azerbaijan for the killed soldiers during the recent clashes.

"The whole world should know that Turkey and Azerbaijan will stand together shoulder to shoulder till the end. Each soldier martryred in Azerbaijan is our martyr. We will stand by Azerbaijan until all of its land, including Nagorno-Karabakh, is libareated."

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Monday repeated his assertion that Turkey backs Azerbaijan in its struggle against Armenian militias that continue attacks in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region despite the unilateral cease-fire declared by Baku.