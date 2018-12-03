Date of meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers made public

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ The date of the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia has been made public.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and acting Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan taking part in the 25th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council will have a meeting with the mediation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) in Milano on December 5, 2018. The meeting will also be attended by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

At the meeting the negotiation process on resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict will be discussed.