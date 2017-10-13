 Top
    Date of Azerbaijan and Armenia Presidents meeting revealed

    The meeting to be held in Geneva upon the proposal of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Date of Azerbaijan and Armenia Presidents' meeting revealed. 

    Upon the proposal of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, the meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Geneva on October 16  to discuss the settlement process of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Report informs citing Azerbaijan FM press-service. 

