Date of Azerbaijan and Armenia Presidents meeting revealed

The meeting to be held in Geneva upon the proposal of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs

13 October, 2017 13:00

https://report.az/storage/news/3f228925c9450b920e959361962aece2/bee889a8-8650-4bf8-90be-ad8767b634d8_292.jpg Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Date of Azerbaijan and Armenia Presidents' meeting revealed. Upon the proposal of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, the meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Geneva on October 16 to discuss the settlement process of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Report informs citing Azerbaijan FM press-service.