Dacic: Settlement of frozen conflicts is a priority of Serbian Chairmanship in OSCE

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'The OSCE chairmanship will be a big challenge, but nonetheless, it's a chance to show Serbia as a credible country'.

Report informs, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that at a press conference in Moscow commenting on the country's chairmanship in the OSCE next year.

According to him, Serbia's priorities during its chairmanship in the OSCE will be peaceful and stable Europe, the peaceful resolution of existing conflicts in the space of organization conflicts: 'Serbia will also do everything to prevent escalation of frozen conflicts in the OSCE. Its includes the activity of of the OSCE Minsk Group on Karabakh, Geneva discussions, etc.I intend to visit all these places. On January 15 at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, I will meet with all the special representatives, heads of various structures dealing with these issues'.

I.Dachich also said that the next meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council will be held in Belgrade on 2-3 December 2015.