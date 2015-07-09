Dačić: Solving of the conflict requires political will of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well support of international community

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Solving of the conflict requires political will of both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well support of international community." Report informs, OSCE Chairperson-in-office, Foreign Minister of Serbia, Ivica Dačić said, answering the question of Azerbaijani deputies in a closed session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) in Helsinki.

OSCE Chairperson-in-office said that, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was one of the issues at the Serbian Chairmanship in the organization this year. Dačić added that, in the framework of the Serbian OSCE Chairmanship, he visited Armenia and Azerbaijan, "to give the maximum impetus to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group".

Dacic said that, the mediators are making efforts to stabilize the situation and settle the conflict.

He also noted the importance of implementing confidence-building measures between the conflicting parties.