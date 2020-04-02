Czech Republic does not recognize so-called elections in Nagorno Karabakh

© Facts https://report.az/storage/news/a90f7d04fd954ad65c361d194619ada5/45800416-bc01-40e2-8db1-431ca014decb_292.jpg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic has issued a statement on so-called presidential and parliamentary elections held by separatist regime in the occupied Nagorno Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

According to the statement, the Czech Republic does not recognize the constitutional and legal base of the so-called elections held on March 31.

‘Czech Republic supports the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group and its co-chairs, calls on the sides of the conflict to continue the peace process and supports the UN’s appeal for global ceasefire dated March 23, 2020,’ the statement said.