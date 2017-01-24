 Top
    Close photo mode

    Cypriot FM: 2017 will be a year of progress in the Karabakh conflict settlement

    Joannis Kasulidis: This year will be a year of progress in resolution of existing conflicts

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ "2017 will be a year of progress in the resolution of existing conflicts in the territories the Council of Europe member states, including Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

    Report informs citing foreign media, Greek Cypriot Foreign Minister Joannis Kasulidis said addressing winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

    "Of course, first of all, I mean Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Transnistria of Moldova", the minister said while speaking on the resolution of the existing conflicts in the territories of the member states.

    Notably, Cyprus will chair the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe within 6 months starting from January. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi