 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​CSTO Secretary General discusses situation over Karabakh with FM and DM of Armenia

    Today CSTO Secretary General had two phone conversations with Foreign Minister and the Ministry of Defense of Armenia

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ CSTO Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha has called and discussed dynamics of the situation in the zone of the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday with Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and the Ministry of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, Report informs.

    "Today CSTO Secretary General had two phone conversations with Foreign Minister and the Ministry of Defense of Armeniaş They discussed dynamics of the situation in the zone of the armed conflict", - said the CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi