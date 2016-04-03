​CSTO Secretary General discusses situation over Karabakh with FM and DM of Armenia

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ CSTO Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha has called and discussed dynamics of the situation in the zone of the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday with Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and the Ministry of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, Report informs.

"Today CSTO Secretary General had two phone conversations with Foreign Minister and the Ministry of Defense of Armeniaş They discussed dynamics of the situation in the zone of the armed conflict", - said the CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov.