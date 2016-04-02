CSTO: Military solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not exist

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not exist. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, press secretary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Vladimir Zainetdinov said that.

He noted that the CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha held talks with senior military and political leadership of Armenia, during which the current situation on the contact line of troops was discussed.

CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan.