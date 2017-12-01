CSTO adopts new resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) adopted a resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the end of the session that was held in Minsk, Belarus.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, organization members expressed their support for OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs that mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia for solution of the conflict.

CSTO member states affirmed again that they support the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group. The resolution stressed the importance of the settlement of Nagorno -Karabakh conflict based on the known three principles: “They are self-determination of the nations, non-use of force, avoid violence and territorial integrity.”

Notably, Presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Armenia participated in the meeting of CSTO Security Council in Minsk, November 30.