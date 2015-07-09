Croatia supports Azerbaijan's position in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has met Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Vesna Pusic.

They praised current development of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia.

Vesna Pusic said Azerbaijan and Croatia were the strategic partners and highlighted successfully developing cooperation in the political, economic, energy fields. The Minister also added Croatia supports Azerbaijan`s position in Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and peaceful settlement of the problem.

Mr. Mammadyarov said Azerbaijan appreciated the Croatian principal and unchangeable stance in solving the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, borders` inviolability of the States, especially officially Zagreb`s support within the international organizations.

They stressed the importance of soonest holding the first meeting of the joint commission on economic cooperation to promote economic bonds between Azerbaijani and Croatian Governments.

They discussed issues on the role of Azerbaijan in the energy security of Europe, as well as transport of Azerbaijan`s energy resources to the region, cooperation within the international organizations.