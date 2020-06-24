Top

COVID-19 cases pass 100 in occupied Karabakh

The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 110 in Karabakh, the occupied region Azerbaijan.

As many as 12 people recovered, and the total number of recoveries stands at 77. Moreover, 68 citizens have been isolated. The number of tests conducted in the occupied region thus far is 1,724.

Armenia has occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. Despite the 1994 ceasefire agreement, it fails to comply with the truce and implement four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

