Costa Rican FM: We stand for peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Costa Rica stands for peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and compliance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Report informs, Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Manuel González Sanz told reporters.

"Costa Rica is a peaceful country and the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh is sensitive. We believe in international law, we have no armed forces and we rely on international law, Charter of the UN Security Council and compliance with UN Security Council resolutions. Therefore, we support peaceful settlement of all conflicts in the world. Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not an exception. We want peace in the whole world, the problems should be resolved through negotiations", Sanz said.