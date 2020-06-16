​Coronavirus cases grow in Karabakh

There is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Karabakh, the occupied region of Azerbaijan.

The number of infections has reached 79, of which 54 recovered.

A total of 99 people are under quarantine in the occupied region.

