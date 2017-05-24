Construction of houses, a mosque and school building complete in Jojug Marjanli - VIDEO

Jabrayil. 24 may. REPORT.AZ/ Construction-restoration works have been completed in Jojug Marjanli, a village of Jabrayil district, liberated from Armenian occupation.

Foreman Rafig Aliyev told the Karabakh bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, repair of the newly built houses also completed and currently, finishing works are being carried out: "Very little works left such as installation of chandeliers and other things. Fencing of houses and courtyards also nearing completion".

R. Aliyev added that construction of utility lines to the village will be completed in a short period: Finishing works are underway for construction of village electricity, water and gas lines. School building and mosque has already been built. Installation of heating systems are currently underway. Substation is being constructed in Jojug Marjanli in order to prevent power outage, cable system is applied".

Notably, 50 houses, a school building and mosque has been built in Jojug Marjanli in the first stage.