Comparatively quiet situation observed on the line of contact

A comparatively quiet situation was observed on the line of contact of the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops throughout the day. Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry that the cease-fire regime was violated by rare single shots in some areas of the front.
Comparatively quiet situation observed on the line of contactComparatively quiet situation observed on contact line
https://report.az/storage/news/8a6141ae47efd8dded3b1a9d04e75451/23c1e560-afb9-4c66-8d8f-2925d496eb9a_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- State Duma deputy: Pashinyan’s statement can be estimated as an unfriendly attack on both Russia and world community 08 August, 2019 / 16:41
- Russian military expert: Pashinyan’s statements in Khankendi - zeroing all negotiating positions from Yerevan 08 August, 2019 / 13:02
- French expert: Pashinyan’s visit to Nagorno-Karabakh contradicts to international law 08 August, 2019 / 11:20
- Armenia violates ceasefire 21 times throughout the day using sniper rifles 08 August, 2019 / 10:00
- Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reponds to statement issued by Armenian FM 07 August, 2019 / 17:58
- Peter Tase: Pashinyan’s visit to Nagorno Karabakh is pure act of provocation 07 August, 2019 / 13:11
- Armenians violate ceasefire 22 times throughout the day 07 August, 2019 / 09:44
- Azerbaijan FM issues statement on Pashinyan's speech in Khankendi 06 August, 2019 / 14:14
- Ceasefire monitoring ended with no incident 06 August, 2019 / 11:48
- Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 20 times throughout the day 06 August, 2019 / 09:50
News DepartmentNews Author