Committee Chairman: "Azerbaijani women are kept in intolerable conditions in Armenia and occupied territories of Azerbaijan"

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Thousands of Azerbaijani women have been killed, wounded, exposed to torture and abuse as a result of Armenia's armed aggression against Azerbaijan," Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs Hijran Huseynova said.

Report informs that she spoke during the 16 days of activism campaign conference on 'End to violence against women and girls'.

She said that 288 missing, 98 captive and hostage Azerbaijani women, who are officially registered, are kept in intolerable conditions in Armenia and occupied territories of Azerbaijan, involved to forced labor, and subjected to other acts of violence: "Respect for women is one of the fundamental values in Azerbaijani society. Every violence against women, including domestic violence, is always condemned by the public. Protection of human rights and freedoms, elimination of all forms of violence, as well as the awareness of women about their rights and their activeness are among the government's priorities. "