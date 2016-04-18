Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights: Situation in Karabakh conflict zone causes great concern

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict causing great concern."

Report informs Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europeç Nils Muzhnieks said at the plenary session of PACE in Strasbourg.

He noted that the escalation on the contact line in the zone of the conflict leads to suffering and death of civilians.

The Commissioner urged the parties to the conflict to take measures to reduce tensions: "It is necessary to involve the ICRC and respect international humanitarian law."