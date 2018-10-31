Co-chairs visited Aghdam direction of frontline and conducted monitoring - UPDATED

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA) took part in ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the direction of Aghdam region.

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the direction of Aghdam region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on October 31, ended with no incident, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistant Ghenadie Petrica, Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and his personal assistant Quentin de Rancourt, Andrew Schofer and his personal assistant David Burnstein carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan that is occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.