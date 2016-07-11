 Top
    ​Co-Chairs to inform the OSCE MG on settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict

    The meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group will be held in Vienna today

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today Vienna is hosting the meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. 

    Report informs, during the meeting, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will inform the Group about outcome of the meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Vienna on May 16 and the following steps to resolve the conflict.

