Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to hold discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in Germany in December

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will hold discussions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OSCE in early December.

Report informs, OSCE Minsk Group's US co-chair James Warlick told journalists in Baku.

Notably, the OSCE Ministerial Council will be held on December 8-9 in the German city of Hamburg.