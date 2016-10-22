 Top
    Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to hold discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in Germany in December

    Discussions will be held in the framework of the OSCE Ministerial Council

    Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will hold discussions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OSCE in early December.

    Report informs, OSCE Minsk Group's US co-chair James Warlick told journalists in Baku.

    Notably, the OSCE Ministerial Council will be held on December 8-9 in the German city of Hamburg.

