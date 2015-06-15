Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group met with representatives of ICRC

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict met with the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Report informs, Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick wrote on his Twitter page.

He noted that during the meeting the sides discussed the exchange of data on missing persons as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"It will need cooperation from the parties", stated J. Warlick.

Co-chairs of the OSCE MG are on a visit to Baku. They took part at the opening ceremony of the "Baku-2015" the I European Games , and on June 14 visited the residence of Azerbaijani IDPs.