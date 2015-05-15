 Top
    Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group holding consultations with Italy

    All countries of the Minsk Group supports the peaceful settlement through negotiations

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group hold consultations with officials of Italy. 

    Report informs, Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick posted on this in his Twitter page.

    Italy is a member of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    "All countries of the Minsk Group supports Nagorno-Karabakh peace and a negotiated settlement", - said J. Warlick.

