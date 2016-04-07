Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group head to Karabakh

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group headed for Nagorno-Karabakh. Report informs, co-chair of the group from the United States, James Warlick posted on his Twitter page.

"Together with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, I go to Nagorno-Karabakh - to meet with local authorities and obtain first-hand information about violations", J. Warlick stated.