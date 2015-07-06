Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group arrived in Washington

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict arrived in Washington.

Report informs, Co-chair of the OSCE MG from the U.S., James Warlick wrote on his Twitter page.

The mediators will hold a series of meetings in Washington, at the State Department, the Ministry of Defense and the National Security Council (NSC), during which they will discuss the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.