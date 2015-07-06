Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group arrived in Washington

https://report.az/storage/news/af0194389f68961e829b7382758c5989/daee63a9-e676-4834-90d4-93e66a7313df_292.jpg
Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict arrived in Washington.
Report informs, Co-chair of the OSCE MG from the U.S., James Warlick wrote on his Twitter page.
The mediators will hold a series of meetings in Washington, at the State Department, the Ministry of Defense and the National Security Council (NSC), during which they will discuss the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author