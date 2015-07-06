 Top
    Close photo mode

    Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group arrived in Washington

    The mediators will discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

    Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict arrived in Washington.

    Report informs, Co-chair of the OSCE MG from the U.S., James Warlick wrote on his Twitter page.

    The mediators will hold a series of meetings in Washington, at the State Department, the Ministry of Defense and the National Security Council (NSC), during which they will discuss the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi