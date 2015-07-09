 Top
    Close photo mode

    Co-chairs of OSCE MG held a meeting with representatives of Azerbaijani community of California

    The sides exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting was held between representatives of the Azerbaijani community of California and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group from the U.S. and France, James Warlick and Pierre Andrieu. The two sides exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs referring to the press service of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, the meeting attended by the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick of the United States and from France, Pierre Andrieu, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

    The sides exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi