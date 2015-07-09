Co-chairs of OSCE MG held a meeting with representatives of Azerbaijani community of California

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting was held between representatives of the Azerbaijani community of California and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group from the U.S. and France, James Warlick and Pierre Andrieu. The two sides exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

