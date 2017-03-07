Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group to visit Azerbaijan at week end

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Azerbaijan this week end.

Report informs, French Co-Chair of the Minsk Group, Stephane Visconti said in an interview.

According to him, mediators will first visit Azerbaijan, then, during March they will also visit Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to Visconti, this time co-chairmen will visit the country at different times because of problems with logistics and drafting of the agenda.

Report informs citing the US Embassy in Baku, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair Richard Hoagland will visit Baku at the end of the week.