Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group meet with Edward Nalbandian

James Warlick: "The negotiations were productive and positive"

30 April, 2015 11:05

https://report.az/storage/news/67beb2e83274780819344a27141b81a6/7b6f8eb2-edcc-413c-aa91-6888a6d4de42_292.jpg Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group met with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Paris. Report informs, Co-Chair from the United States, James Warlick posted on his Twitter page . According to him, the negotiations were productive and positive.