Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group make statement on results of Mammadyarov-Nalbandian meeting

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have made a statement on the results of meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Brussels on July 11.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Ambassador Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Ambassador Stephane Visconti of France, and Ambassador Richard Hoagland of the United States of America) met on 11 July with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and the Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian to discuss modalities of further work on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, also participated in the meeting.

The Ministers agreed to pass to their Presidents the Co-Chairs’ proposal for a high-level meeting later this year. The Co-Chairs offered their assistance in organizing this meeting.

The current situation on the Line of Contact was also discussed.

The Ministers and the Co-Chairs agreed to meet again in New York in September on the margins of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.