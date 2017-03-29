OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs issued statement on results of visits to Baku and Yerevan

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group issued statement on results of visits to Baku (March 11) and Yerevan (March 27).

Report informs, statement says that the main purpose of the co-chairs' visits to the region was to receive the most current detailed political and military information on the Line of Contact and the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, to discuss the implementation of agreements reached at 2016 Summits in Vienna and St. Petersburg and to address the next steps toward a settlement.

In their talks, the co-chairs stressed the essential importance of continued support for Ambassador Kasprzyk's mission and its expansion.

The co-chairs also emphasized their conviction that respect for the ceasefire is of the utmost importance for building an atmosphere of trust to enable further negotiations.

The statement notes that, the co-chairs will soon travel to Vienna to brief the members of the Minsk Group.