Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group issued a statement on results of visit to region

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group for the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have issued a statement on results of the visit to the region.
Report informs, the Co-Chairs underscored that respect for the ceasefire provides a critical foundation for ongoing negotiations, and stressed the importance of fully implementing decisions taken in Vienna and St. Petersburg.
"During the meetings, the sides confirmed that the situation on the ground remains relatively calm", the mediators said.
The statement, also, Co-chairs noted that the Presidents also reaffirmed their agreement to expand the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, and operational details are still being discussed.
"The Co-Chairs plan to meet with the Ministers including on the margins of the December 2016 OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Hamburg to discuss a possible meeting of the Presidents at the earliest opportunity. Such a dialogue at the highest level is necessary to make progress towards a settlement", the statement declares.
While in the region, the Co-Chairs also met with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to discuss the work the organization has undertaken on the exchange of data on missing persons.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author