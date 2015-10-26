Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group arrive in region

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, Igor Popov (Russia), James Warlick (USA) and Pierre Andrieu (France) arrived in Yerevan. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, today the mediators will meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

On October 27, OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs plan to arrive in Baku, where they will also meet with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

As earlier reported, the co-chairs plan to visit the region with the purpose of the organization meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents before the end of this year.