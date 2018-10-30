 Top
    Co-chairs meet with Nikol Pashinyan

    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs - Stephane Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (US), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office on Nagorno-Karabakh Andrzej Kasprzyk met with Nikol Pashinyan.

    Report informs citing Armenian press that the sides exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and discussed the situation on the frontline.

    Notably, the co-chairs will also visit Azerbaijan. At the same time, in accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, they will participate in the next monitoring on the contact line between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the direction of Aghdam region on October 31.

