Co-chairs will meet with Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ In September, at the opening of the 71st session of the UN General Assembly, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are expected to meet with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, said the head of the office of "Hay Dat and Political Affairs" ARF Dashnaktsutun Giro Manoyan at the press conference.

Notably, the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly opens in New York on September 13.