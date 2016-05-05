 Top
    Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group met with representatives of Armenian community

    Situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed during the meeting

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick met with representatives of the Armenian community, "Hay Dat". Report informs citing the Armenian media, situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed during the meeting.

    The meeting was attended by the chairmen of the east and west Dashnaktsutyun Party committees and Ike Oshakyan Taron Ter-Khachatryan, chairman of "Hay Dat" in the US Raffi Hamparian and Director of Government Relations Kate Nahapetyan.

