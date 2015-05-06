 Top
    Close photo mode

    Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group met with Armenian President

    At the meeting in Washington, discussed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States James Warlick held a meeting with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan visiting in Washington,.

    As James Warlick wrote on his Twitter page, their meeting was held in the U.S. capital.

    According to him, at the meeting discussed the issue of the peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi