Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group met with Armenian President

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States James Warlick held a meeting with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan visiting in Washington,.

As James Warlick wrote on his Twitter page, their meeting was held in the U.S. capital.

According to him, at the meeting discussed the issue of the peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.