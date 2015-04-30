 Top
    Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group expressed attitude to participation of Armenian athletes in Baku I European Games

    The participation of Armenian athletes in the I European Games will help in creating an trust atmosphere

    Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick expressed hope that the Armenian sportsmen participate in the first European Games in Baku will help in creating an atmosphere of trust. Report informs, he wrote about this on his page on Twitter.

    "We hope that the participation of Armenian athletes in the first European Games in Baku can help in the peaceful settlement and the establishment of an atmosphere of trust', wrote J. Warlick.

    The I European Games will be held in Azerbaijan June 12-28.

