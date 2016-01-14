Co-chair of OSCE MG held consultations at British Foreign Ministry

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ James Warlick, the co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States held consultations on a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the British Foreign Office on January 13.

Report was told in the British Embassy to Azerbaijan, the US Co-Chair met with the Minister for European Affairs David Lidington to discuss the progress of the OSCE Minsk Group.

J. Warlick held a round table discussion with experts on the region from government, NGOs and academia.

He also discussed recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the FCO’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Michael Tatham.