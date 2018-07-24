CMO Chairman: Armenia doesn’t implement agreements reached during the meeting of religious leaders"

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/46017ad5c2dba7d8822da5190cdca759/5e8accf5-e359-4647-957e-76cf0ced1313_292.jpg

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Unfortunately, the conclusions reached thorugh the meetings with Armenian religious leaders, as well as the agreed decisions are not fully realized and do not reflect the practical steps of Armenian side".

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh said in a meeting with famous French writer Gerard Kardon.

The chairman of the CMO informed the guest about the meetings held with the Armenian religious leaders since the beginning of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Pashazadeh expressed his hope that France, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, would spare no assistance to the peaceful settlement of the conflict.