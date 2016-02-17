Chingiz Asgarov: 'Refusal from hearing of appeal of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev shows bias of European Court'

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'The European Court of Human Rights has refused to hear appeal of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev.'

Report informs, Chief of the Sector for Human Rights Protection Issues of the Department for Work with Law-Enforcement Agencies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Chingiz Asgarov said.

'It is more than a year that the European Court does not hear cases of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who were taken hostages in their homeland by Armenian aggressors and refused from hearing the case. Families of Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov have appealed to the European Court in 2014. They have stated violation of 11 articles of the additional protocol to the European Convention in their appeals and quite strong evidences have been reflected. Precedent-forming facts have been referred in the appeal for hearing at the European Court. But the European Court refused to consider the appeal in precedential order. It shows bias by the European Court', C.Asgarov stressed.

Sector Chief added however Azerbaijani government appealed to the European Court on the issue, the country could not get a proper response.'