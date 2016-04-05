Chinese Foreign Ministry: We hope the parties to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will resolve situation through peaceful talks

https://report.az/storage/news/8f14337fd57ab1cf7e00f65ba38a4d17/5217e28a-6b28-4c6f-99ef-ad37f874a89c_292.jpg
Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ China hopes that the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will resolve the situation through peaceful negotiations.
Report informs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said at a press briefing.
"We hope that the parties will exercise restraint and calm to resolve the current situation through peaceful talks", said Hong Lei.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author