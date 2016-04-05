 Top
    Close photo mode

    Chinese Foreign Ministry: We hope the parties to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will resolve situation through peaceful talks

    Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed hope that the parties will show restraint

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ China hopes that the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will resolve the situation through peaceful negotiations.

    Report informs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said at a press briefing.

    "We hope that the parties will exercise restraint and calm to resolve the current situation through peaceful talks", said Hong Lei.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi