Chief of department: "Armenian leadership purposefully promotes racism and Nazi ideology"

© Sputnik https://report.az/storage/news/f105028a04e3d42f1ee04cb53679b91a/70a6fdd6-2c7a-498a-ae94-68d827548c3f_292.jpg

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Throughout the history, there have been such states which try purposely to prevent the rising ethnic diversity in the society. These countries consider increasing ethnic and cultural diversity as threat to their national security."

Report informs, these comments were made by Etibar Najafov, Head of the Department of Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs of the Presidential Administration.

He underlined that such states have set the policy of eliminating this diversity against the policy of regulating ethnic and cultural diversity in society: "For example, it is possible to show Armenia as such state. Armenian leadership propagates widely racist theory tseghakronism ("translated from the Armenian as “worship to the tribe”) which was proposed by racist Garegin Nzhdeh and Hayk Asatryan in 1930. “Garegin Nzhdeh and its teaching” book was published in 2004 in Yerevan. On May 28, 2016, a monument of Nazi Garegin Nzhdeh was opened in the center of Yerevan with the participation of ex-president Serzh Sargsyan. The Armenian leadership has turned Armenia into a mono-ethnic country by promoting the racism and tseghakronism of the Nazi ideology.