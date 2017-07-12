Head surgeon: Treatment of woman injured after Armenian provocation continues

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The treatment of Guliyeva Sarvinaz Iltifat, who received shrapnel wounds as a result of the shelling of the Alkhanli village of the Fuzuli region by the Armenians, continues," head surgeon of the Central Hospital of the Fuzuli region Natig Shukurov told Report.

He noted that the state of Salminaz Guliyeva, who was taken to hospital and underwent surgery on July 4, is stable: "She is now in the Horadiz City Hospital under the Fuzuli Region Central Hospital. The injured is at the surgical department of the hospital and her treatment goes on. Sarvinaz Guliyeva's health is on our focus.

According to the doctor, it is not possible to say the exact time of discharging the patient. "Taking into account that shrapnel wounds are traumatic, tissues also get damaged. Therefore, the patient experiences severe pain and should be under a doctor's observance. Salminaz Guliyeva's treatment continues in the hospital.

Notably, as a result of the Armenian provocation on July 4, Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1966) and her granddaughter Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2016) were killed; another civilian Guliyeva Salminaz Iltifat (born in 1966) was severely injured and taken to hospital.